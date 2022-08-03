'Joy Has Filled Our Hearts Again': Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Expecting Rainbow Baby After Devastating Loss Of Son Jack

Teigen said it's been a "blur of emotions," adding that she is over the moon to have another little one on the way.

"Joy has filled our home and hearts again," the Sports Illustrated model continued. "One billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

In February, Teigen confirmed she was in the midst of another egg retrieval and pursuing in vitro fertilization to conceive another baby.