Dream Home: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Sell STUNNING New York Penthouse For $18 Million
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend found a buyer for their breathtaking $18 million home in New York City, Radar has learned.
The sprawling property at 374 Broome Street consists of two adjoining penthouses that Chrissy, 36, and John, 43, had originally planned to combine.
"It just went into contract" and is "slated for a quick close," an insider tells Radar, revealing the dream crib is going off the market in less than 90 days. The mega-home was listed in February 2022.
The A-list couple had purchased the first penthouse unit in 2018 for $9 million. They later bought the second property alongside it in 2020 for $7.7 million.
The listing brokers are Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black, David Son, Jennifer Stillman, and Cory Cahlon.
Noble Black previously told CNBC that if both properties were combined, the buyer would have a total of six or more bedrooms and six-plus bathrooms.
"The views are phenomenal and the space is completely private," he said. "The apartment is a study in contrasts, seamlessly blending the old with a new modern, industrial aesthetic." The 12-foot ceilings, multiple skylights and top-of-the-line appliances give it extra flair.
As for why the Legend family is moving, the Grammy-Award winning performer said that he and Chrissy are doing it mostly because of their busy schedules.
"We've realized that because of work and everything, we're really mostly going to be in Los Angeles," he told the Wall Street Journal in January. "So, we're going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we're doing in L.A."
Last evening, the couple stepped out for a glamorous date night in Santa Monica, dressing to impress while grabbing dinner at Giorgio Baldi.
The cookbook author wowed in a figure-hugging white dress paired with a yellow clutch and strappy heels. John, for his part, looked suave in an all-black ensemble.
Chrissy showed off her freshly bronzed tan after touching back down in California following the duo's recent trip to Hawaii, joined by their two children, Miles and Luna.
The lovebirds kept the fun going by taking their little ones to Disneyland last week in honor of Luna's sixth birthday.
"My Luna, my moon, my girl, my first, my baby. I love you," Chrissy gushed in a heartfelt message on Instagram. "You changed our world."