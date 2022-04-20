Dream Home: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Sell STUNNING New York Penthouse For $18 Million

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend found a buyer for their breathtaking $18 million home in New York City, Radar has learned.

The sprawling property at 374 Broome Street consists of two adjoining penthouses that Chrissy, 36, and John, 43, had originally planned to combine.

"It just went into contract" and is "slated for a quick close," an insider tells Radar, revealing the dream crib is going off the market in less than 90 days. The mega-home was listed in February 2022.