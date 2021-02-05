Chrissy Teigen Feels 'Remorse' After Pregnancy Loss as Late Son Jack's Due Date Nears The model announced that she and husband John Legend lost the baby in September 2020.

While sharing a series of throwback photos, Chrissy Teigen opened up about missing late son Jack as his due date nears.

The model, 35, uploaded three photos to Instagram on Thursday, February 4, from her husband John Legend‘s “Wild” music video shoot. During the visual, which was released in August 2020, the couple revealed their pregnancy news.

“I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy,” Teigen recalled in her caption. “I knew the video would take a bit to get together, so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ‘ol classic hand on belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks … Not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing, but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.”

Nearly one month after the music video was released on YouTube, Teigen announced in an emotional Instagram statement on September 30, 2020, that she and Legend, 42, lost their third baby after she suffered from a partial placenta abruption.

“He would have been here any day now — if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak,” the Cravings author added in Thursday’s post. “I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse. This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule.”

Concluding her Instagram caption, the former Sports Illustrated model addressed her late son directly. “I love you jack,” Teigen wrote. “I miss you so so much.”