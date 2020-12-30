Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s 4 Weeks Sober After September Pregnancy Loss The model and husband John Legend announced the loss of their son in September.

Opening up! Chrissy Teigen reveled that she’s four weeks sober in an Instagram comment posted on Tuesday, December 29.

The model, 34, shared a video of herself in a floral-print bathing suit dancing around a hotel room in St. Barts. “Good morning!” Teigen captioned the clip. When one of her millions of Instagram followers commented, “I need whatever drugs you’re on!” the Chrissy’s Court star responded writing, “4 weeks sober,” alongside prayer hands and heart emojis.

Although she didn’t go into detail about her sobriety, Teigen’s announcement comes three months after she and husband John Legend — who share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2 — lost their third child, a baby boy, in September.

The couple first announced that they were expecting their third child together when Legend, 42, released the music video for his song “Wild” in August. Teigen showed off her growing baby bump while cradling her stomach during a shot of the pair at the beach. More than a month later, the Lip Sync Battle host penned an emotional statement on Instagram revealing that she and Legend lost the baby.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote on September 30, alongside photos from her hospital stay. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

She noted that the couple named their unborn son Jack and revealed in an essay written for Medium on October 27 that she had suffered from a “partial placenta abruption.”

“We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop,” Teigen wrote at the time, recalling the moment “it was time to say goodbye.”