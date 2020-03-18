The Cutest Pics! John Legend And Chrissy Teigen's Relationship Timeline Relive the romance of how your fave couple fell in love over an In-N-Out burger.

There really isn’t a cuter celebrity couple than Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Every time you turn around they’re doing something ridiculously cute. The couple first met and made a connection over an In-N-Out burger. And 13 years later, they are still going strong.

Teigen and Legend appear to have one of the strongest connections among Hollywood couples, and they seem to genuinely love each other. Like many people who date in showbusiness, their relationship had to develop slowly. Shortly after they met, Legend had to go on an extended musical tour that meant they started out long distance. But once Legend returned home, they realized their bond was real.

“Once we started spending more time together between tour stops and all this other stuff, we realized we had such a connection,” Legend told E!. “And then it blossomed into a marriage and a baby.”

Actually, make that two babies, as Legend and Teigen have celebrated the birth of their second child since then. Legend and Teigen have come a long way since 2007. Check out all their cutest moments and comments about each in this timeline of how they came to be Mr. and Mrs. Legend.

