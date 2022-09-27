Regis Philbin Was ‘Deeply Troubled’ About Strained Kelly Ripa Relationship In Months Before His Death
Kelly Ripa has been promoting her new book by exposing behind the scene secrets of her feud with Regis Philbin —claiming he was rough to work with — but sources tell RadarOnline.com the late TV icon went to his grave deeply troubled over the many years he and Ripa barely spoke.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ripa, 51, is on a press tour hawking her new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.
Ripa has been dishing all about her old co-host Philbin and shared there were “bad days” on the set of ABC’s Live.
Philbin hosted the show with Kathie Lee Gifford from 1988 to 2000. Ripa took over for Gifford in 2001 and worked with Philbin until he retired in 2011.
After Philbin left, Michael Strahan took over his spot for a few years and famously did not get along with Ripa.
Ryan Seacrest was then announced as Ripa’s new co-host in 2017.
While Philbin and his previous Live partner Kathie Lee Gifford remained close and chatted often, Philbin admitted in 2018 he and Ripa had not spoken since he left the show seven years earlier — and seemed saddened by the way they’d parted.
“She got very offended when I left [Live.] She thought I was leaving because of her,” Philbin said. “But I was leaving because I was getting older.”
Philbin later added he believed Kelly “resented” him for retiring, but he again insisted he only left because he felt it was time.
“I was just turning 80,” he explained.
Ripa released a heartfelt message upon Regis death, saying “He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes every day on Live for more than 23 years.”
But the petite powerhouse has also admitted when the cameras weren’t rolling, she didn’t gab much with her onscreen chum!
“Regis had a mandate: Absolutely no talking off-camera. He had almost a superstition about it. You save it for the show. I’d be like ‘Good Morning’ and he’d say, ‘Save it for the air!”
Thought it’s unclear whether the pair ever mended fences, an insider claimed Philbin regretted the time they’d lost. “He was fond of her and wished they had spent more time together,” the source said.”
The legendary TV icon passed away at 88 on July 24, 2022.