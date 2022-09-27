Regis Philbin Was ‘Deeply Troubled’ About Strained Kelly Ripa Relationship In Months Before His Death

Kelly Ripa has been promoting her new book by exposing behind the scene secrets of her feud with Regis Philbin —claiming he was rough to work with — but sources tell RadarOnline.com the late TV icon went to his grave deeply troubled over the many years he and Ripa barely spoke.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ripa, 51, is on a press tour hawking her new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.