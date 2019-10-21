Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Howard Stern Angry Regis Philbin Was Shut Out Of 'Live': 'Why The Abandonment?' The Shock Jock says Kelly Ripa and her retired ex-cohost 'have a war.'

Howard Stern and Jimmy Kimmel did not hold back while discussing their thoughts on ex-Live host Regis Philbin and his drama with the hit show.

On the Monday, October 21 episode of his Sirius XM show, the Shock Jock brought up ABC’s talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“Don’t you think they should have Regis on that show once a year at least? I don’t understand why they don’t,” Stern questioned.

“Why the abandonment?” co-host Robin Quivers asked.

“Why the abandonment?” Stern, 65, echoed.

“You think he still wants to be on?” Kimmel, 51, asked.

“Yes, I do,” Stern replied. “I think he would’ve liked to at least be associated in some way with the show and remind people that he’s the guy who started that whole thing.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Philbin, 88, founded Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee in 1988.

When Kathie Lee Gifford left in 2001, he remained as co-host and executive producer to what then became Live with Regis and Kelly.

Philbin was eventually ousted in 2011, but the show went on without him.

Kelly Ripa stayed on, and in 2017, Ryan Seacrest was brought in as her co-anchor. The show is now called Live with Kelly and Ryan.

During this week’s interview with Stern, Kimmel admitted he isn’t so sure Philbin wants to return to Live after all the drama.

“I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to him about this. I would be curious to see what’s going on,” he said.

“Why don’t you bring it up on Kelly and Ryan?” Stern asked.

Kimmel laughed it off.

“I’m sure that will go over big. Kelly I don’t think likes Regis. That’s the thing. They have a war,” Stern continued.

“I don’t think that’s true,” Kimmel said.

“I think it is true, and I think she would say that it’s true,” Stern insisted. “They don’t talk or anything as far as I know. I thought it was an issue where Kelly felt that she should’ve been told by Regis that he was leaving the show.”

“I don’t think Regis left on his own accord,” Quivers, 67, said.

“No, Regis didn’t leave on his own accord,” Kimmel added.

In October 2011, Philbin went on The Mojo in the Morning radio show to talk about his ABC exit.

“The contractual issue just never worked out, but I was going to leave before that anyway,” he said at the time.

“That’s a loss on their part because I’ve got to admit, it looks to me like they’re kind of forcing you out and I think it’s a mistake,” radio host Spike responded. “The audience still loves you. Your obviously still ready to work so I don’t know why they wouldn’t want you.

“Of course it’s a big mistake, but Regis is moving on,” Philbin said.

This Monday, a caller calling in to the Stern show to further explain the feud between Ripa and Philbin.

“Regis said they don’t talk to each other anymore, and he said she got very offended when he left because she thought he was leaving because of her,” the called said.

“Yeah. There is some bad blood there, I don’t know what it is exactly,” Stern said. “I think he got fired. I think he is a very talented guy. I always enjoyed watching him. I think it was interesting that he could talk about the most mundane s**t and make it interesting.”

In February 2017, Philbin went on Larry King Now and discussed the rumors of his feud with Ripa.

When asked if the two still kept in touch, he candidly replied: “Not really, no.”

“Never once did they ask me to go back,” he added, despite the fact that he hosted the daytime talk show for 28 years.

“She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her,” Philbin said of Ripa. “I was leaving because I was getting older, and it wasn’t right for me anymore.”

At the time, Philbin was also asked if he would ever make a Live! comeback.

“I don’t know. How often would it be? Would it be every night? Every day?” Philbin said. “I do miss it. There are times when I really miss it, and wish I’d never stopped. But, you know, I just figured it was time to let go.”

But as Radar exclusively reported earlier this year, Philbin has been asking Gifford, 66, to team up with him for a new show as he’s anxious to get back to TV!

While Ripa has not publicly spoken negatively about Philbin, she was caught avoiding him at a star-studded cocktail party in 2017.