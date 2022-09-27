'Stop Busting My Balls!' Asia Argento's Final Text To Anthony Bourdain Hours Before He Committed Suicide Exposed
The last correspondence a heartbroken Anthony Bourdain shared with his ex-girlfriend Asia Argento has been revealed. Hours after she allegedly fired off an angry response to the famous TV chef, he took his own life in a French hotel room, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Argento had already broken up with the Parts Unknown star over his alleged "possessiveness" when the fiery text exchange went down in 2018. For the first time, fans are getting an inside look at Bourdain's final hours before he shocked the world and hanged himself.
Argento told Bourdain to "stop busting my balls" when he confronted her about paparazzi photos showing her with a French journalist at a hotel hit the web, according to the unauthorized biography Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain.
He allegedly searched her name online "hundreds" of times after the photos were made public.
Bourdain allegedly sent Argento a text that read, "Is there anything I can do?" She reportedly wrote back, "stop busting my balls," causing the chef to simply respond with "OK." Hours later, he committed suicide.
Argento and Bourdain's family have fought the shocking allegations made by the book's author, including that the beloved television host's final days were riddled with prostitutes, steroid addiction, and "drinking to oblivion."
"Every single thing he writes about relationships and interactions within our family as kids and as adults he fabricated or got totally wrong," Bourdain's brother told the Times. In an email exchange with the journalist, Argento told him, "It is always Judas who writes the biography."
Despite their concerns over its legitimacy, the publisher Simon and Schuster is standing by it.
Bourdain's relationship with Argento was rocky, and the two often split only to get back together. Despite their on-again, off-again romance, she broke down in tears when defending herself against those who held her responsible for his suicide.
"He cheated on me too. It wasn't a problem for us. But I understand that the world needs to find a reason. I would like to find a reason too. I don't have it," she said in an interview at the time. "Maybe I would feel some solace in thinking there was something that happened."
The book also includes text exchanges between Bourdain and his ex-wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, in which he revealed his unhappiness with his life and relationship with Argento.
"I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job. I am lonely and living in constant uncertainty," he wrote.
Despite the controversy surrounding the biography, Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain will be released on October 11.