'Where Is She?' Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Concern About Barbara Walters' Health On Ex-'View' Host's 93rd Birthday, 6 Years After She Was Last Seen In Public
Fans of The View are questioning how retired Barbara Walters is doing after Whoopi Goldberg gave the trailblazing journalist a 93rd birthday shout-out on Monday's show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Walters created the daytime talk series in 1997, and the television icon previously served as an original co-host, leading the hit program until her retirement in 2014.
She was last seen out and about at the New York premiere of Woody Allen's film Cafe Society in 2016 and has remained out of the spotlight since then.
"To the one and only Barbara Walters, who had a birthday yesterday, we wanna say, 27 never looked so good!" Goldberg said in a belated message to kick off the new week.
Some fans expressed their disappointment over the team not having a video segment or update on the beloved personality.
"Happy birthday to the one and only Barbara Walters!" a tweet from The View's official Twitter account also read, leading many to ask how the Massachusetts native has been doing following her six decades in the business.
Some pondered about her well-being while noting she rarely steps out anymore, considering Walters was also a no-show during The View's 25th-anniversary celebrations earlier this year.
"I never hear about her," one fan wrote via the social media platform. "No one mentions #BarbaraWalters anymore. How is she doing?" another inquired.
A rep for Walters shut down health concerns back in 2020 amid rumors that she had been privately battling dementia behind the scenes.
"I see her every two to three weeks and she's doing just fine," her rep told Us Weekly in a statement during award show season. "We had a lovely afternoon and talked about the Oscar-nominated films and the performances."
The year before, sources claimed she was taking it easy. "Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue," an insider previously told RadarOnline.com in 2019, adding that she did receive visitors from time to time as she upheld a more reclusive life.
"The family is hoping the sight of familiar faces brings her some comfort," added the insider.
Before leaving behind her small screen years, Walters gave some solid advice to former The View host Sherri Shepherd, who recently credited her former show lead with telling her to lower her voice to appear more confident and assertive.
"She was a very hard taskmaster," Shepherd said of the 20/20 host on a SiriusXM podcast. "She got on me because I know that she loved me. Literally she made me stretch … if you don't come outta your comfort zone and stretch, you don't grow."