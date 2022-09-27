'A Professional-Grade Pitch': Ex-Scientologist Claims Church Built Soccer Field For Tom Cruise To 'Woo' Famous Pal David Beckham

The ground was leveled before irrigation was installed, the turf was laid, and goals were raised, wrote Mike Rinder in his gripping new memoir, A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology about their "professional-grade soccer pitch."

Rinder, who served as a senior executive within the Church of Scientology from 1982 to 2007, said they had set their sights on David and his wife, Victoria Beckham.

"A full-time caretaker was appointed from the Gold staff … It was built for one purpose only: so Tom Cruise could woo his friend David to come to Gold. It never happened," the author alleged.