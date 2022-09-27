'I Have A New Family!' Lynette Romero Addresses 'Worried' Fans, Reveals She's Joining NBC4 After KTLA Exit & Mark Mester's On-Air Meltdown
Journalist Lynette Romero is celebrating a new chapter in her life after her sudden departure from KTLA caused a stir, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The Emmy award-winning television personality took to Twitter with a video announcement on Tuesday, revealing she will be joining Today in L.A. as anchor and reporter.
Romero will set the tone for NBC4's weekday newscast on Monday through Friday from 4-7 AM alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon, and traffic anchor Robin Winston.
"I know I haven't had a chance to talk to you guys directly. I've missed you," she said following her drama-filled KTLA exit and former co-worker Mark Mester's on-air rant over how the station's management handled the change.
"I want to thank you for reaching out to me," Romero continued. "I know you've been worried about me and I want you to know I'm OK. And you know what? This is good news! I always get to share your good news and I finally get to share my good news with you. I have a new family!"
She said after her three-decade media career, it's an ideal time for her to grow and evolve, adding that she is over the moon to take on this new opportunity.
"Come with me. Let me open the door and welcome you in. I can't wait to get started," she added excitedly.
RadarOnline.com has learned that her first broadcast will be on October 10.
The news comes after Romero did not say goodbye to her longtime fans on-air and there was no farewell video tribute made in her honor, leading her former colleague to call out the station leadership for not celebrating her two decades with the station.
"What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate, and we are so sorry," Mester said.
"I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because, Lynette, I love you so much. You really are my best friend. You did not deserve what happened to you on Wednesday."
He referenced her big interviews, milestone moments shared with viewers, and how she always had grace while reporting on a wide variety of subjects.
While defending Romero as worthy of a more ceremonious departure, insiders told RadarOnline.com that he reportedly arranged for a rented plane to be flown above the historic L.A. TV station — carrying behind it a sign reading, "WE LOVE YOU LYNETTE!"
Sources claim he wanted to bring in a live video feed of the plane flying overhead to give her the proper sendoff.
He later received a text message notifying him of his "immediate" on-air suspension, insiders alleged, before he was ultimately fired.