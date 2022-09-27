'Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About': Axed CNN Host Chris Cuomo Got The Cold Shoulder From Don Lemon & Others After Firing
Disgraced TV anchor Chris Cuomo said he got the cold shoulder from his fellow CNN personalities after Jeff Zucker fired him last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cuomo was given the boot in December 2021 over his role in his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo's harassment scandal, revealing that although he hasn't spoken to Zucker in quite some time, he views the ex-CNN boss' accomplishments very highly.
During a bombshell podcast interview, he was asked whether or not he remained in touch with his ex-boss or former co-workers on the network.
"You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?" questioned interviewer Kara Swisher, asking directly about Don Lemon, Jake Tapper, and Zucker.
"Well, no," replied Cuomo. "I mean, look, after Jeff fired me, I mean, there wasn't a lot for us to talk about."
After RadarOnline.com exclusively exposed Zucker's secret affair with co-worker Allison Gollust, the tv chief resigned in February, citing his failure to disclose a relationship with a longtime colleague.
As for his opinion on Zucker's resignation and scandal coming to light, Cuomo said he was "not happy about it."
"It gave me no joy. I think he's one of the best makers of television. I think he's got one of the best heads for news I've ever been around. He gave me tremendous opportunities," Cuomo continued, adding, "I spare others' judgment and I put it on myself."
Cuomo also addressed the situation with his brother.
"If I had known going into it that me disclosing to my audience that I'm not going to cover my brother and he is my brother so I want to help him to the extent that I can, I would've compromised CNN, I may have made different decisions," he said in hindsight.
RadarOnline.com can confirm there's been a lot of network shakeups as of late, with new CNN head Chris Licht making cuts and changes in an effort to boost ratings.
Tapper recently landed the coveted primetime slot after scoring Cuomo's nightly 9 PM hour, RadarOnline.com discovered.
Meanwhile, Lemon is now set to usher in a new morning news program.