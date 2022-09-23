Ex-Scientology Leader Spills About Church's Alleged Mission To Cover Up John Travolta Same-Sex Accusations, Including From His Ex-Pilot

Rinder said the church was fully aware of the PR damage such claims could have on the "perfect Scientology couple," alleging they "dug up dirt on the sources of the stories and threatened the media with lawsuits," which caused the stories to be "shut down."

"I became a trusted person in John's life," said Rinder, who claimed that same-sex allegations are "land mines" for Scientology, although we should note a spokesperson for the church previously said they aren't anti-gay.

"Yet the threat of a story describing a Scientologist as gay would cause panic internally because for a Scientologist, not being 'cured' of homosexuality would indicate that the tech doesn't work," wrote Rinder.

In 2012, Travolta's ex-pilot Doug Gotterba came forward to claim he had a secret gay affair with the actor. He said he worked from 1981 through 1987 as the Hollywood star's pilot. Gotterba received legal threats from Travolta's lawyer Marty Singer accusing him of violating a confidentiality agreement.

Travolta and Preston remained together until the actress died in July 2020.