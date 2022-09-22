Ex-Scientologist Claims Church Turned Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Kids 'Against' Their Mother With 'Suppressive Person' Order

Leader David Miscavige had been "pushing hard for celebrities to become more active in promoting Scientology," wrote Rinder in a newly released excerpt, adding that Cruise had no shortage of star power or influence as his career skyrocketed.

"With Tom as Miscavige's most important asset, the actor's concerns became Scientology's concerns," according to the former head of their Office of Special Affairs.

However, in 1997, Rinder claimed that's when "cracks started to show" in Cruise and Miscavige's relationship.

The actor was away filming Eyes Wide Shut with Kidman, keeping him busy as they shot scenes on the highly secretive closed set in London.