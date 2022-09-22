'This Is Rubbish!' TikToker Denies Claims She Was 'Planted' By Meghan Markle's PR Team & PAID To Compliment Estranged Royal In Windsor

A girl standing next to Charters in the crowd, Amelka Zak, 14, could also be seen giving Markle a warm embrace after being greeted by the former Suits star and Duke of Sussex.

Charters highlighted how their interaction was up close and personal, noting that Zak did end up hugging Markle "and a lot of fake stories have risen" since.

​​"I'm just here to clear it all up," she continued. "I'm the girl in the denim jacket. I'm the girl who says, 'Oh my goodness. You are so lovely. You are literally so beautiful.'"