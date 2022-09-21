The 5 Best Documentaries On The Royal Family & Princess Diana Ready To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many are curious as to the lives the Royal family leads behind the castle walls. To give you a better understanding of the British monarchy and its many scandals, RadarOnline is sharing five must-watch series on the Royals as well as the life and tragic death of beloved Princess Diana.\n\nScroll to see our picks on the best series surrounding the Royal family and be the judge for yourself when you watch on Amazon Prime video.The Windsors: Inside The Royal Family is available to stream from Discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video for $4.99/month at amazon.com. \n\nThe Windsors: Inside The Royal Family is a documentary style series from Discovery+ (free trial available with Amazon Prime memberships) that gives an updated, in-depth look at the family at the head of the British monarchy. Academy Award-winning actress Rosamund Pike narrates the series as never before seen footage and tales are shared over six episodes.Becoming Princess Diana is available to rent in HD for $3.99 or buy in HD for $8.99 at amazon.com. \n\nReleased in 2017, Becoming Princess Diana is a movie that chronicles the life of the late Princess Diana. From a shy girl to the U.K.’s most beloved princess, Becoming Princess Diana delivers powerful, raw insight to how Diana rose to fame through her Royal marriage and the life she left behind.Harry & Meghan: The Revelations is available to stream from True Royalty through Amazon Prime Video for $5.99/month at amazon.com.\n\nThe departure from Royalty that shook the United Kingdom is chronicled in True Royalty’s Harry & Meghan: The Revelations, available through Amazon Prime Video. The drama documentary looks at the scandals that caused Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex to step away from their Royal duties to pursue a less invasive life in the United States, as well as all of the drama that’s come with the infamous departure.Diana: In Her Own Words is available to rent or buy for $4.99 at amazon.com. \n\nIn 1991, Princess Diana recorded interviews about her life and duties as a member of the Royal family. Following the infidelity of her husband, then Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, Diana recounts the trauma of living through scandals as a Royal, as well as opening up about mental health issues and her eating disorder. Diana: In Her Own Words is critical in understanding the late Diana and the dynamic that heavily effected her life.Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance is available to rent in HD for $2.99 or buy in HD for $4.99 at amazon.com.\n\nPrior to their infamous Royal exit, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance from Lifetime Movie Club gives a realistic recount at the budding relationship between former actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The movie starring by Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henry as Prince Harry and Meghan respectively, the bio-pic delivers an approach to the Royal relationship with a Lifetime touch that viewers have come to know and love. Watch the relationship unfold before headline drama drove the couple to leave England behind them.