Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

In honor of the milestone, Brady posted a photo of the teen at Maidstone, a pricey and swanky golf club for which memberships cost $10,000 a year.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun," the proud dad gushed. "Have a great 15th Birthday Jack."

Bündchen also posted her own loving birthday message, showing Jack wearing the same shirt.

Daily Mail reported that Brady also stopped by Shelter Island where Moynahan and her husband, Andrew Frankel, spend some of their free time.