Toddler Dies After Being Left In Car Outside Of Daycare, Becomes 27th Child To Die From Being Locked In Vehicles In U.S. This Year

Another child has suffered a terrible fate after being left unattended in a locked car in Alabama, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 2-year-old little boy was left unsupervised in a car parked outside of the Kids Campus daycare center in Oneonta, Alabama. Outside temperatures at the time of the incident were reportedly around 96 degrees.

The tragedy marks the latest case in a string of child fatalities across the United States this year. To date, 27 children have lost their lives after being left unsupervised in a vehicle.