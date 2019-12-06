Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

John Travolta ‘Had No Idea’ Wife Kelly Preston Shared Sex Scene With Tom Cruise The actor learned only after watching their 1996 movie Jerry Maguire.

John Travolta learned Tom Cruise shared a sex scene with his wife the hard way.

The actor, 65, was a guest on the December 5 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden when he confessed he discovered Kelly Preston had a sex scene with Cruise, 57, only after watching the 1996 film movie Jerry Maguire.

“You don’t even know what awkward is until you sit in the screening of Jerry Maguire and you don’t know that scene is coming up and your wife is with Tom Cruise in the middle of something — that was astonishing,” he told James Corden . “That’s awkward. I had no idea.”

One of the most uncomfortable moments of the scene, he shared, was when his wife, 57, screamed, “Never ever stop f—ing me.”

As readers know, Travolta and Preston have managed to stay out of the spotlight despite their long careers in Hollywood.

But in 2015, rumors of a potential divorce swirled when Travolta found himself embroiled in a gay sex scandal.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Travolta’s former pilot, Doug Gotterba once claimed he had a six-year affair with the actor. Travolta denied the claims and filed a lawsuit against Gotterba that was eventually dismissed.

Around that time, Travolta was also spotted a few times without his wedding ring, but the alleged rift could have also been a result of author Robert Randolph‘s 2016 book Kelly Preston Unscripted, which he claimed exposed the truth behind the couple’s “fake” marriage.

“In the beginning, I was under the spell that maybe Kelly was the innocent one in the marriage. But that may not be true,” Randolph told The National ENQUIRER at that time. “I have heard things about her from people I’ve interviewed who claim she’s hiding her own sex secrets.”

Despite reports and alleged hardships, the couple, who share three children, still seem to be going strong.

In a July 2018 interview with Us Weekly, the Last Song actress gushed about her relationship to Travolta.

“I think that we were just right together, that we picked the right people and keeping it honest and communicating and checking in with each other,” she said.

“A relationship doesn’t just happen. You have to work at it. You’ve got to keep it fun and that’s what we do.”