Adam Levine’s IG 'Mistress' Goes To Hollywood: Sumner Stroh, 23, Seen Partying Just Hours After New Bombshell DMs Leak

Levine replied, “Nice. I need to go rub one out. Then my head will be clear. I often think about when you used to get my into that place where I literally would stare and drool and do whatever you told me. Haha.”

He added, “Delete this immediately haha.” The singer continued to stop himself and continued, “I don’t even know how you did it.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Stroh came forward to accuse Levine of having an affair in a shocking TikTok video. The model said she had been involved with Levin for 1-year.