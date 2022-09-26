Adam Levine’s IG 'Mistress' Goes To Hollywood: Sumner Stroh, 23, Seen Partying Just Hours After New Bombshell DMs Leak
Adam Levine’s alleged mistress Sumner Stroh hit the town for a night out with her girlfriends as the scandal over the alleged relationship between the Maroon 5 crooner and the Instagram model continued to grow, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, Stroh, 23, was spotted in Los Angeles in a short black dress with lime green cowboy boots. The social media influencer and her gal pals hit up the Hollywood hot spot Delilah.
In photos, the model didn’t appear too concerned with the bombshell alleged sext from Levine that leaked hours earlier on RadarOnline.com.
RadarOnline.com obtained a screenshot of an undated conversation between Stroh and Levine. In the message, the two were chatting when she told him, “I go to Mexico this wknd hahha.”
Levine replied, “Nice. I need to go rub one out. Then my head will be clear. I often think about when you used to get my into that place where I literally would stare and drool and do whatever you told me. Haha.”
He added, “Delete this immediately haha.” The singer continued to stop himself and continued, “I don’t even know how you did it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Stroh came forward to accuse Levine of having an affair in a shocking TikTok video. The model said she had been involved with Levin for 1-year.
She claimed that Levine had made her believe that he was separated from his Victoria’s Secret model wife, Behati Prinsloo — who he has been married to since 2014. Prinsloo announced she was pregnant with her third child days before Stroh posted her video.
"It is truly unreal how f------ hot you are. Like, it blows my mind,” the singer allegedly wrote in a DM to Stroh. “You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”
The model said she cut off communications with Levine for months and then he came crawling back. She said he messaged her offering to name his forthcoming baby after her.
“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” Levine's alleged message read.
Stroh said she was disgusted by his actions but only decided to speak out after her own family member attempted to sell the story to the media.
Levin admitted to crossing a line with Stroh but has denied he had an affair or was ever physical with the model.
He said he “used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed a line during a regrettable period of my life.”
He added, "In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”
Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com the couple is still together and working through this ordeal.