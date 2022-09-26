SiriusXM Suspends Brett Favre After $5M Welfare Fraud Scandal
Brett Favre’s SiriusXM show has been suspended temporarily in the wake of the former NFL star’s suspected involvement in a multi-million-dollar welfare fraud case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development comes one week after ESPN Milwaukee also suspended Favre’s weekly Green Bay Packers recap program, The Brett Favre Show, in light of the allegations against the 52-year-old former quarterback.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray has been temporarily “put on hold” after alleged text messages between Favre and former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant surfaced last week that seemingly showed the two men conspiring to divert state welfare funds.
Favre was also one of the 38 individuals to be named in a May lawsuit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services accusing him of misusing millions of dollars in state welfare funds for his own personal projects.
The lawsuit alleged that the former Green Bay Packers quarterback rerouted “$5 million in welfare aid” in 2017 for a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi where his daughter, Breleigh Favre, was attending.
John Davis, a former Mississippi Department of Human Services official, also pleaded guilty on Thursday to “conspiring to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions of dollars in federal funds” in connection to the federal investigation into Davis, ex-Mississippi Gov. Bryant, Favre and a number of other alleged coconspirators.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Favre has also come under scrutiny over the course of the last year for allegedly receiving more than $1 million in speaking fees for speeches he never gave.
Favre claimed the allegations were not true, he ultimately paid $500,000 back to Mississippi. The state of Mississippi has since demanded the Hall of Fame NFL quarterback return another $800,000 paid to him for speeches he never gave.
“Two years ago my office audited [the state’s Department of Human Services],” Auditor Shad White said in October 2021. “After two years of work, we found tens of millions of dollars in misspending.”
“Those findings have now been confirmed, this month, by an independent forensic audit commissioned by DHS,” White added. “It’s time for the taxpayers to attempt to recover what we lost.”
Besides receiving Mississippi welfare funds for speeches he allegedly never gave, as well as $5 million for a new volleyball stadium for the University of Southern Mississippi, Favre also reportedly sought millions of more dollars to build an indoor practice facility for the university’s football team.