Adam Levine’s Instagram Fling Sumner Stroh Looks Tense In First Spotting Since Accusing Maroon 5 Crooner Of ‘Affair’
Adam Levine’s Instagram fling Sumner Stroh was spotted for the first time since she came forward with her allegations of an alleged affair with the musician, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, the 23-year-old model was seen at LAX arriving home from a trip to Costa Rica. Sumner booked it out of America hours after she posted her bombshell TikTok calling out Adam.
In the photos, Sumner looked tense while rocking a black tube top with a white long-sleeve shirt over it. She finished off her look with a green hat and white sneakers.
The brunette was seen with a close friend as they navigated their way to their car. Sumner has yet to provide additional details about her alleged 1-year tryst with Levine.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Sumner claimed that she had been talking to Adam via Instagram direct message for months.
"At the time, I was young and naïve. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated," Sumner said.
Sumner claimed they had an affair, but Levine has been adamant he never met the woman.
RadarOnline.com obtained one alleged message sent by Adam to Sumner where he told her he needed to “rub one out” to “clear his head.”
Sources close to Sumner claimed Adam provided her and her family tickets to his show back in September 2021.
After the TikTok went viral, Adam issued a statement admitting he “crossed a line” when speaking to Sumner and others.
Adam said he “used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed a line during a regrettable period of my life.”
"In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he continued. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.”
Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com that the couple is still living under the same roof and are working through this situation.