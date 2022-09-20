Adam Levine's Alleged Ex-Fling Leaves The U.S. After Going Public With Cheating Allegations As Maroon 5 Frontman Denies Affair

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," the She Will Be Loved crooner continued, noting his loved ones matter to him the most.

"To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," Levine went on. "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Stroh said she came forward with her claims after a friend attempted to sell her story to a tabloid, alleging that she and Levine were involved for about one year, while also claiming that she felt "exploited" and "manipulated" by the performer.

RadarOnline.com learned that Levine allegedly gave Stroh front row tickets to his concert last fall amid their rumored fling.