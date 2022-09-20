'Good Luck, You'll Need It!' Donald Trump Slams Don Lemon As 'Dumbest Man On Television' After Prime-Time Axing, Morning Show Shakeup

"A small step for television, a giant step for mankind," Trump wrote in response to the news on Monday. "Don Lemon, often called 'the dumbest man on television' having made even Lebron James look smart during their interview two years ago, has been FIRED from his primetime evening spot on CNN."

"Extremely low ratings and will be thrown into their 'Death Valley' morning show," #45 added. "I assume this means a BIG salary cut prior to his Complete & total future firing from ratings challenge (to put it mildly!) CNN. Good Luck Don, you'll need it. MAGA!"

Trump's commentary comes after Lemon aimed to debunk rumors that he had been canned, claiming he had a conversation with the new chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who felt he would be a good fit for the position.