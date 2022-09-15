Don Lemon Axed From CNN’s Primetime Line-Up, Moved To Lowly Watched Morning Slot In New Boss’ Bid To Rescue Network

According to Licht’s statement on Thursday in which he announced the upcoming new morning show, the CNN boss also revealed anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins will join Lemon when the new program debuts later this year.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” Licht said in his statement. “They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry.”

He added, “Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.”