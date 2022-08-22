Who’s Next? CNN Boss Chris Licht Set To Announce The Axe Has Fallen On ‘New Day’ With Brianna Keilar & John Berman ‘WITHIN DAYS’

That next big “change” that Licht will announce within days will be the demise of New Day, the brainchild of former honcho Jeff Zucker which has been on the air since 2013.

New Day will be replaced by a new as yet unnamed roundtable program modelled on MSNBC’s Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough and his wife Mika Brzezinski.

“Chris comes from the same breeding ground as Zucker: morning television,” a CNN insider told Radar. “He wants to establish a popular morning show that sets the agenda for the network each day. He doesn’t want to change anchors frequently. He wants strength and stability — and believes it all starts in the all-important morning timeslot."

“Expect to see either one main anchor, like Joe, or three like Gayle King has on CBS," the insider noted. “They’ll be joined by a roster of ‘friends’ who can add to the morning dialogue — beat reporters, commentators, and people in the know.”