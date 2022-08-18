New CNN Boss Wants Jake Tapper To Lead Network’s Soon-To-Be Announced Morning Program — After Losing Bid To Poach Joe Scarborough

“Jake Tapper is one of the best and fairest journalists at CNN and Licht believes he could moderate a morning panel that will be better than Joe and Mika, which is saying something,” said a source, noting Licht helped created the conversational and headline-making Morning Joe.

“With the breadth of the CNN stable of reporters around the globe, he thinks the morning timeslot could set the agenda and tone for the network’s rolling news coverage throughout the day.

“To do that, he needs to have a credible and authoritative voice at the helm. Wolf Blitzer is perhaps the only person who could challenge Jake for that role. But Wolf is 74, and unlikely to want to get up at dawn each morning.”