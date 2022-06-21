CNN Star Jake Tapper Shocks With Grey Hair As Network PR Photos Show How Much Their Prized Anchor Has Aged
Why so glum? CNN anchor Jake Tapper appeared on the network’s air Monday and flaunted a noticeably greyer bouffant — a do distinctively different from his well-coiffed black mop!
The network has been under siege ever since its one-time boss Jeff Zucker was forced to quit in the wake of an inappropriate romance with a subordinate.
At the time, Tapper was an outspoken apostle of Zucker who in 2012 lured him to the cable giant from ABC News and the post of Senior White House Correspondent with a reported $5 million pay packet.
Tapper, the straight-laced journalist who doubles as CNN’s lead political anchor in addition to the host of The Lead with Jake Tapper each weekday at 4 p.m., railed on the network’s corporate parent.
He said his pal Zucker was fired after ex-primetime host Chris Cuomo “threatened to blow up” the cable news channel over a financial dispute.
In addition to apparently shelving his supply of Just For Men, Tapper has looked noticeably miserable ever since fuming staffers leaked that he tested positive for COVID on May 9 but decided to still host his show.
A review of CNN clips over the past six months shows a relatively sudden change in Tapper’s signature hairdo.
“This happened in the same week that the country was mourning the millionth death due to COVID, which Jake covered on his show,” a staffer noted.
Could it be stress? A new study published recently in the journal eLife found that stress significantly influenced when hair goes gray.
“Jake is only 53, but he has gray hair of a man twenty years older,” an insider told Radar. “He’s gone from fulsome to follicly-challenged!’
