'She's Obsessed With Destroying Him': Brad Pitt Lives In Fear Of What Angelina Jolie Will Do Next After She's Identified As 'Jane Doe' In FBI Lawsuit
After Angelina Jolie was identified as the “Jane Doe” who sued the FBI, questioning why an investigation into Brad Pitt was closed in 2016, sources tell Radar that the actor lives in fear of what his ex-wife will do next.
“If it wasn’t so serious, it would be funny,” a friend of Pitt’s tells us. “At this point, it would be lovely to say Brad had made peace with the fact that the harassment from his ex will never end, but the truth is he lives in fear of what she is going to do next.”
When the couple isn’t fighting over custody or ownership of their French winery, at least one person in the former marriage is carrying on the battle in the court of public opinion.
“Angelina seems to be obsessed with destroying him. Whenever there is a new negative story in the press, Brad knows who is behind it,” adds a friend.
But now it has been disclosed that Jolie is the unnamed plaintiff in the suit, every else knows it too.
“The only thing Brad can do is rise above it and live his life. Could he fight back, after all, he knows everything about her, yes, but that’s not who he is,” says an insider. “Brad is not going to get down in the mud. He is frightened of what she is going to do next.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the pseudonymous lawsuit against the FBI was unsealed this week and disclosed that Jolie was the woman behind the April filing in connection to the closed investigation into her ex-husband regarding an incident in which she said he assaulted her and their children on a plane in 2016.
Jolie told the special agent that Pitt poured beer on her during one heated argument and got physical by shaking her during another. She even provided a photo of her alleged injured elbow to back up her claims.
According to the special agent's notes, she alleged Pitt was drinking during the incident and began berating her by yelling that she was “f------ up this family.”
Before the extent of Jolie's accusations were made public, Pitt had denied any wrongdoing.
