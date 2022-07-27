Your tip
Brad Pitt Is Off The Market, 'Dating' Someone New As He Battles Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Over Custody

Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 27 2022, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

Sorry, ladies and gentlemen — Brad Pitt is off the market! The Hollywood dreamboat, 58, is casually "dating" someone as he continues to battle his ex Angelina Jolie over the custody of their children and their one-shared winery.

Pitt has a million projects going on, but he has found the time to focus on his personal life, which reportedly includes a new woman. And while he's found someone, they aren't locked into a "serious" relationship yet; however, The Bullet Train actor is living his best life "under the circumstances."

Source: Mega
"He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," a source told People. "He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Pitt recently flew to Rome to have a "private meeting" with his children. They all got together when they were back in Los Angeles, too.

"Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them," dished the insider.

Source: Mega

Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019, but are still hashing out the drama in their divorce battle — especially when it comes to the custody of their kids.

The exes share 6 children — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Pitt was initially granted joint custody of their kids, but that changed when the judge was disqualified for failing to disclose his business relationships with the actor's lawyers. He has vowed to fight for his children.

But their never-ending custody issues aren't the only reason the two are locked in battle.

Source: Mega
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie in February, accusing the actress of unloading her shares in their french winery to a Russian oligarch without his permission. He alleged that his ex failed to stick with their original agreement that neither could sell their shares without the other's approval.

Pitt even hired a private investigator to track down the Russian oligarch.

