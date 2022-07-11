When In Rome! Angelina Jolie Rocks Out With Daughter Shiloh As Brad Pitt Touches Down In Same City For Private Meeting With Kids
Angelina Jolie proved she wasn't concerned ahead of Brad Pitt's top-secret meeting with their children. The actress, 47, was spotted rocking out with her teenage daughter, Shiloh, at a concert in Rome just two days before her ex-husband touched down in the same city.
Angelina looked unbothered, soaking up every moment with the 16-year-old as they watched Måneskin perform. Wearing an all-black ensemble, the mom of six was photographed singing and dancing with her excited child as the Italian glam rock band played for a packed house.
The Maleficent actress has been in Rome with her children for the past several weeks while filming the new movie Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek, 55. Instead of appearing on camera alongside Salma, Angelina is stepping behind the lens as director of the film.
Days after Angelina and Shiloh's mother-daughter date, Brad was surprisingly seen at the airport in the capital city on Monday. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Brad, 58, flew into Rome to hang out with his children for the day.
The actor looked cool as a cucumber when the paparazzi caught up to him.
Wearing a brown t-shirt, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star flashed his baby blues and a smile while keeping his look casual in a white bucket hat and tan-colored bottoms.
It's unlikely Brad will see Angelina during the meeting with his kids as the two are locked in a nasty custody battle over their four minor children — Zahara, 17, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. He is also suing his ex-wife over their wine company, Chateau Miraval.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Brad filed a lawsuit against Angelina in February, accusing the actress of unloading her shares in their french winery to a Russian oligarch without his permission. Brad alleged that Angelina failed to stick with their original agreement that neither could sell their shares without the other's approval.
He even hired a private investigator to track down the Russian oligarch.
Brad and Angelina's custody issues are never-ending.
He was initially granted joint custody of their kids, but that changed when the judge was disqualified for failing to disclose his business relationships with the actor's lawyers. Brad has vowed to fight for his children.
Besides their four minor kids, Brad and Angelina also share two adult sons — Maddox, 20, and Pax, 18.