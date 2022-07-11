Valerie Bertinelli Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Demands $50k A Month In Support, Another $200k To Pay His Divorce Lawyers

The accountant will be used to comb through Valerie’s finances to determine the full extent of her property and assets. As part of his argument, Tom said his ex’s 2019 federal tax returns showed an adjusted gross income of $1,592,754.

Her 2020 tax returns show an adjusted gross income of $2,398,425. Tom believes her average monthly income is around $175k — which he believes leaves her with enough to pay him support.

In his filing, Tom admitted he worked in investing long before the marriage but his license expired in 2006. His lawyer told the court, “Tom currently volunteers at the Valley Recovery Center with at-risk youth teaching them financial planning.”