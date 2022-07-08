Valerie Bertinelli To Come Face-To-Face With Her Estranged Husband As Prenup Battle Heats Up

Actress Valerie Bertinelli will have to see her estranged husband in person after a judge ordered the former couple to try and mediate their divorce — days after he claimed to only be making $16 an hour, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has told Valerie and her ex-Tom Vitale they will have to show up personally with their lawyers to a conference.