Valerie Bertinelli To Come Face-To-Face With Her Estranged Husband As Prenup Battle Heats Up
Actress Valerie Bertinelli will have to see her estranged husband in person after a judge ordered the former couple to try and mediate their divorce — days after he claimed to only be making $16 an hour, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has told Valerie and her ex-Tom Vitale they will have to show up personally with their lawyers to a conference.
During the session, the judge wants them to explain what they are asking for, each party’s position in the case, and begin the process of exchanging financial information.
The meeting could get a bit awkward as Tom has started to raise questions about the validity of their prenuptial agreement.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bertinelli filed for legal separation from Vitale in November 2021. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The star asked the court to terminate both parties' right to spousal support.
In May, Bertinelli went back to court and amended her petition to now seek a full divorce. She noted they signed a prenup before walking down the aisle.
In his bombshell response, as RadarOnline.com first told you, Vitale questioned the validity of the agreement they signed and demanded spousal support. His attorney asked the judge to determine “as to the validity of the Prenuptial Agreement dated December 21, 2010, and/or that any provisions are unconscionable.”
In his filing, he scoffed at the separation date she listed claiming they didn’t break up until November 2021.
Vitale then dropped a bombshell. He said recently took a job at the Postal Annex in Malibu. He starts the position later this month and will be paid $16 an hour despite having an associate degree in business.
In docs, he said he believes Bertinelli pulls in $180k a month and he wants support to cover his $50 in monthly expenses.
Bertinelli has yet to respond to her estranged husband’s move in court. The divorce is the second for the actress who was previously married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. They have a son Wolfgang.