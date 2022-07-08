WWE's Vince McMahon Allegedly Paid More Than $12 Million In Hush Money To Four Women

According to the Wall Street Journal, over the course of 16 years, McMahon paid out more than $12 million to four different women. The dollar amount is much higher than what was previously reported, mainly because what leaked was just a single settlement total.

The highest settlement, by far, involves a one-time WWE wrestler. In 2018, the wrestler and her lawyer negotiated a $7.5 million settlement and non-disclosure agreement after McMahon coerced the unnamed female athlete into performing oral sex. The parties involved in this matter also told the paper that after she refused to engage in further sexual encounters with McMahon, a new deal with WWE was scuttled.