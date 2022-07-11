'I Am So Sorry': 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud, Agrees To Pay $9 Million In Restitution & Forfeit $6 Million

Shah pleaded not guilty back in April 2021 and maintained her innocence up until this point.

The TV personality agreed to pay $9 million in restitution and forfeit $6 million on assets already seized.

She admitted to committing wire fraud when asked, confessing to "offering services with little to no value."

"We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry," she added.