4chan Users Claim To Have Hacked Hunter Biden's iCloud Account, Post Alleged Material To Website

Konstantinos Dimitrelos, a former Secret Service agent, also analyzed and examined the content found on the laptop before also determining the material to be authentic.

"My analysis revealed there is a 100% certainty that Robert Hunter Biden was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data," Dimitrelos, who is also a cyber forensics expert, said in May.

"Hunter Biden's MacBook Pro was not hacked, and the data contained on the hard drive is authentic,” he continued. “Based on the data I examined, there was no manipulation of any photographs, emails, documents, or other user activities."