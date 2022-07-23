Angelina Jolie won a small battle, but she still has to win the war. A judge ordered Brad Pitt must turn over business documents related to his company Mondo Bongo.

The actress has been caught up in a lawsuit with her estranged ex-husband after she sold her stake in their jointly owned French winery Chateau Miraval. The couple owned the lucrative business since 2008 and even had their wedding on the winery grounds in 2014.