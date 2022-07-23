Marilyn Manson Hires Lawyer Who Repped Harvey Weinstein & Mel Gibson To Fight Ex Evan Rachel Wood

In 2019, Berk was a member of Harvey Weinstein’s legal team as he tried to fight off criminal charges in New York. He ended up being sentenced to 23 years in prison.

When asked during an interview with Israeli daily Haaretz about high-profile accusations from women against powerful men, Berk said, “... we shouldn't have someone with too much power in a workplace, for instance, abusing his power to be vulgar or to put his hand on someone who's not interested, but it's important we don't conflate this with rape. These actions are not rape. They're also not criminal.”