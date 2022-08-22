Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz's Defense Team Set To Argue For Life In Prison Versus Death Penalty

The defense team representing Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is set to argue for life in prison rather than the death penalty in court this week, Radar has confirmed.

The latest development comes one month into the 23-year-old’s sentencing hearing, and it also comes nearly one year after Cruz pleaded guilty in October to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018.