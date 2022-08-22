Donald Trump Decides To DELAY 2024 Announcement Until After Mid-Term Elections

“There is more for Trump to lose if he were to announce prior to the midterms,” said one source with knowledge of the inner-workings of the informal Trump campaign.

“If Republicans don’t win the Senate and the House of Representatives, Trump realizes he could be blamed. But if they do, Trump can also take credit he was the reason for the swing. Delaying an announcement is a win-win.”

A post-midterm announcement would suit Republican leaders who’ve been “urging Trump to hold off so that he doesn’t overshadow the party’s candidates,” a second source added.

Trump had been expected to leverage the sensational FBI raid on his Palm Beach, Fla., home as a mandate to run again, using the criminal investigation to claim he was being political persecuted.