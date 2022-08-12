'This Is A Witch Hunt': Donald Trump Launches Shocking New Fundraiser Off The Back Of FBI's Raid On Mar-a-Lago

Craig Holman, a lobbyist at the progressive watchdog group Public Citizen, discussed Trump and his team’s surprising decision to use the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home as an opportunity to collect more money from his supporters.

"The FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago provides not just Trump, but the whole Republican base that affiliates with Trump, a significant but temporary boost in fundraising as well as an opportunity to propagandize for the upcoming election," Holman told ABC News.

"At this point, the FBI is not saying anything, which allows Trump and his affiliates to scream the most extreme conspiracy messages for fundraising," he continued. "But once the FBI starts unveiling what it found hidden away in Mar-a-Lago – assuming that the FBI did in fact find incriminating records – the appeals will lose their legs."