REVEALED: Secret Service Arrested Armed Man Wanted For Murder —Who Also Claimed To Be A Spy— After He Infiltrated Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate
The U.S. Secret Service detail protecting former president Donald Trump and his family at their Mar-a-Lago resort arrested an armed man who claimed to be a spy, Radar has exclusively learned.
Zachary Johnson was nabbed on April 21 last year after he made it onto the Trump’s swanky Palm Beach, Fla., property.
When arrested, the 36-year-old fugitive told the Secret Service he was an agent for the National Security Agency, the government organization which monitors and collects foreign and domestic intelligence.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident and located a .380-caliber handgun inside his red Toyota Corolla parked about two blocks away.
“Secret Service advised that Johnson was on Mar-a-Lago’s private property and stated he worked for the NSA and was here to work for Donald Trump,” according to a copy of the police report uncovered by RadarOnline.com.
“Inside the driver’s side of the vehicle, [the officer] located a black Ruger LCP handgun which was secured inside of a holster.”
A background check showed Johnson was wanted on a murder charge in Ashville, Ala., where he was accused of causing the death of a passenger in his car which crashed into a tree in the state’s southeast a year earlier.
The hair-raising security breach is just one of 78 lapses at Trump’s so-called Winter White House first detailed by RadarOnline.com.
Seventeen of those incidents were classified as “suspicious person” or “trespass[ers],” according to secret police reports turned over to this website after we filed a Freedom of Information request with local law enforcement authorities.
The incidents occurred between when Trump left the White House and when the FBI sensationally raided the sprawling 20-acre property last Monday.
Other documents revealed a Nashville man was arrested for driving a car to Mar-a-Lago and demanding to speak to Trump, while another man, a New York City resident, was detained after being ordered to leave.
The incidents are particularly troubling given the national security concerns presented by the former president in the wake of the raid where boxes of classified documents were allegedly confiscated.
“Clearly they thought it was very serious to get these materials back into secured space,” Mary McCord, a former Department of Justice official, told Reuters after the search.
The most notorious security breach occurred in 2019 when a Chinese businesswoman was arrested and later convicted for trespassing while carrying a bag full of electronics.
Incredibly, Yujing Zhang managed to slide past five Secret Service agents and into the ornate main reception area of the mansion before she was handcuffed. At the time, Trump was nearby playing golf at his namesake course, Trump International.
Zhang was found with a laptop, an external hard drive, four mobile phones, and a thumb drive holding malicious hardware.
In July, the Secret Service paid $580,600 in taxpayer monies to an Arkansas contractor “to provide Mar-a-Lago with a physical security build-out upgrade.”