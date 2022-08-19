Don Lemon SURVIVES The Axe At CNN: 10pm Anchor Told ‘He’s Safe’ But Warned To ‘Tone It Down’

“So, let me just say I don't think that's exactly what Chris is saying,” Lemon said.

“I think that's a narrative that's been placed in the media. I think what Chris wants to do is to be able to have Republicans and Democrats and whatever your political stance is on CNN so that you can be accountable and that you can answer for it.”

The interview was said to have “irked” Licht who used it to quietly caution Lemon that he “didn’t want his on-air talent discussing internal matters outside of CNN headquarters,” the source said.