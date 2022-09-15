Kasie Hunt Slated To Take Over Don Lemon's Primetime Slot After Health Scare As Chris Licht's Network Shakeup Continues

“Kassie and Chris know each other from their time at MSNBC. He has been a big fan of her talents, and she fits into his key criteria of being a reporter first and anchor second,” an insider tells us. “She’s the big winner after Don was demoted.”

Earlier this year, Hunt underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumor. She had her own show on the network's failed streaming service CNN+ but that only lasted a couple of weeks.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier today, CNN announced Don Lemon Tonight will end and the host will join Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins for a new morning show.