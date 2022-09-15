'A Lifetime Of Not Feeling Like You Fit In': Travis Barker Secretly Mourning Loss Of Former Business Partner To Suicide

Barker was an investor and partner in Esbensen's business Rogue Status/DTA — which stands for Don't Trust Anyone — a booming brand that made "between $4 million and $10 million" soon after its launch in 2005.

The business eventually fizzled out, but Barker brought the name back for a record label he started in December 2019.

Esbensen's mother, Cattis, confirmed news of his passing to The Sun, revealing it was not over a business issue.