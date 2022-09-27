Nashville Singer Sues Khloé Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner & Maren Morris For Emotional Distress Over Goat Yoga

"After seeing videos and photos of each of these high-profile individuals making light and promoting goat yoga for their own gain, I cannot get over knowing what these animals have gone through just for entertainment purposes. All goats employed for these purposes are disbudded," McGoat told us.

"A hot iron between 900 and 1000 degrees Fahrenheit is taken to young baby goats' heads to prevent the growth of horns. The pain they must go through doesn't even compare to the distress seeing/knowing that all has caused me emotionally. It disgusts me and needs to stop! I call on these 'celebs' to apologize and pay up, where I will then donate the funds to help save more goats from suffering."