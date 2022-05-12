Behind Closed Doors: Christina Haack & Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Ordered To Work Out Custody Issues Privately

Anstead also cited one incident when she allegedly returned their son with a sunburn, claiming she replied, "It didn't feel hot. Give him some Tylenol. I'm sure it will be better tomorrow."

The British TV personality went on to mention how his current partner, Renée Zellweger, was forced to halt production on a film project due to COVID exposure by Haack after returning Hudson to his care.

Haack later responded to his allegations and defended herself as a doting parent.

"What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," she explained. "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."