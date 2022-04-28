Ant Anstead Files For Full Custody Of 2-Year-Old Son He Shares With Ex-Wife Christina Haack

Ant Anstead has filed for full custody of his 2-year-old son Hudson who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack, Radar has learned.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old Wheeler Dealers host filed for full custody of his and Haack's son Hudson in a shocking request that, if granted, would see Anstead retaining sole legal custody over the toddler while Haack would be left with visitation rights.