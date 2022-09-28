Ant Anstead Demands Legal Custody Of 3-Year-Old Son With Christina Haack To Block Ex From 'Exploiting' Toddler
Ant Anstead has demanded legal custody of his 3-year-old shared with ex Christina Haack, telling the court he fears the reality star will "exploit" their young son, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
This development comes after a California judge previously denied his emergency order request in April due to an "insufficient" showing of pressing matters.
In a new filing, Anstead alleged that his former spouse was no stranger to featuring their son in projects that he didn't deem fit.
"Christina has already exploited Hudson in numerous paid promotions on social media. I fear she also has footage of him, to be used in one of her 'reality' TV shows, without my knowledge or consent, and continues to film him despite my objections," he wrote.
The former Wheeler Dealers host said he felt it is not in their son's best interests to become a "spokesperson, ambassador, or a model" for any products or social media campaigns.
"I would choose to turn down requests for Hudson to be used in such ads. We should preserve Hudson's right to choose for himself in the future," argued Anstead.
The car builder mentioned studies on children who grow up in the limelight, noting that although her "set" is often at Haack's home, he still has concerns.
"Children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth," the filing stated.
Anstead also brought up the reality television model and how it often embodies what he described as the three C's: Comedy, Conflict, and Controversy.
Going forward, the For the Love of Cars alum wants to ensure that any money Hudson already earned using his name and likeness is put away for his future.
Since the former couple's split, Anstead moved on with actress Renée Zellweger while the Flip or Flop alum has since remarried.
Haack has yet to reply to the new filing, but he said most other issues in their divorce and custody are settled, according to The Blast.
We should also note that both Haack and her new husband, Joshua Hall, previously defended her as a devoted mother who is committed to the well-being of her children.
In addition to her son Hudson, the reality star also shares two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa: daughter Taylor and son Brayden.