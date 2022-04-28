Ant Anstead Says Ex Christina Haack Failed To Disclose COVID Diagnosis, Put Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Production At Risk

Your tip
By:

Apr. 28 2022, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

Ant Anstead filed for full custody of the two-year-old son he shares with Christina Haack, citing several reasons behind his decision, including putting his girlfriend Renée Zellweger's health and job at risk.

In the bombshell court documents, Anstead accused Haack (now Hall after her secret third wedding) of being an absent mother who has created a harmful environment for their toddler, Hudson.

The 43-year-old Wheeler Dealers host alleged that Haack returned Hudson to him in January and failed to mention her whole family had COVID. According to Anstead, this was a huge deal because it forced Zellweger's big Hollywood production to come to a screeching halt.

"At the time my partner [Zellweger] was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause," the documents read.

Anstead also pointed to an alleged incident that happened earlier this month, in which he claimed Hudson was returned to him with an awful sunburn. He included the text exchange he had with Haack regarding their "badly burnt" son.

Haack's response included instructing Anstead to "give him son Tylenol" while adding the encouraging words, "I'm sure it will be better tomorrow."

Anstead said the sunburn left Hudson crying in pain.

He also claimed his ex-wife's relationship with their son is practically non-existent. In the documents, Anstead alleged Haack has only spent "9 full days each month" with Hudson throughout his young life.

Haack's ex-husband accused the Flip Or Flop star of using their son as a pawn on social media.

Anstead also addressed his ex's infamous hallucinogenic toad incident. He claimed it showed she's an unfit parent.

Following Anstead's shocking filing on Thursday, Haack released a statement and defended her parenting skills.

"What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," she stated. "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Ant and Haack married in 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2021. Hudson is the only child they share.

Besides the toddler, Haack is also a mom to daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, who she shares with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa.

